Morgan Creek Fire closes several popular trails in Zirkel Wilderness

The Morgan Creek Fire has led to a broad closure in the Mount Zirkel Wilderness Area, including many popular trails.



The Morgan Creek Fire has closed many popular trails along Seedhouse Road just north of Clark in Routt County, according the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest.

Trails include: Gilpin Lake, the Zirkel Circle, Gold Creek Lake, Three Islands Lake, Mica Lake, Mount Zirkel Summit, a section of the Continental Divide Trail and more.

The closure extends from the National Forest boundary near Clark, north to Big Agnes Mountain, east over the divide to the forest boundary in Jackson County near Red Canyon, and south to Mount Ethel. The closure includes the popular Slavonia Trailhead.

The closure restricts all public use of the area.

Several trailheads are impacted by this closure, including some in Jackson County like the Grizzly-Helena Trail.

