Morgan Creek Fire closes several popular trails in Zirkel Wilderness
The Morgan Creek Fire has closed many popular trails along Seedhouse Road just north of Clark in Routt County, according the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest.
Trails include: Gilpin Lake, the Zirkel Circle, Gold Creek Lake, Three Islands Lake, Mica Lake, Mount Zirkel Summit, a section of the Continental Divide Trail and more.
The closure extends from the National Forest boundary near Clark, north to Big Agnes Mountain, east over the divide to the forest boundary in Jackson County near Red Canyon, and south to Mount Ethel. The closure includes the popular Slavonia Trailhead.
The closure restricts all public use of the area.
Several trailheads are impacted by this closure, including some in Jackson County like the Grizzly-Helena Trail.
To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Morgan Creek Fire closes several popular trails in Zirkel Wilderness
The Morgan Creek Fire has closed many popular trails along Seedhouse Road just north of Clark in Routt County, according the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest.