Morgan Creek Fire activity in North Routt remains minimal; now over 4K acres





CLARK — Despite growing to 4,333 acres Thursday, the Morgan Creek Fire in North Routt County has seen minimal activity in the recent days, according to fire officials.

Most of the fire’s growth was on its northeast side, with little activity in isolated spots around the fire. The fire is burning south of Seedhouse Road east of Clark and north of Steamboat Springs. The eastern portion of the fire has reached into the Mount Zirkel Wilderness Area.

Fire crews were able to construct fire line Thursday between the northwest corner of the fire and Wapiti Ranch, officials said Friday. Firefighters also continued to seek opportunities for locations to construct control lines where it’s growing on the northeast side. A Type 1 helicopter assisted crews in managing the fire.

On Friday, fire crews on the west and southwest sides of the fire continued constructing additional fire lines and began looking for locations to create line along the fire’s south edge.

Weather conditions continue to aid efforts at the fire with partially cloudy skies and increased humidity Thursday and Friday.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment once again issued an air quality health advisory due to smoke from the fire in northern Routt County, including Glen Eden and Clark.

A forest closure order remains in effect for areas near the Morgan Creek Fire including many areas in the Seedhouse recreation corridor and the Zirkel Wilderness, in addition to a preevacuation notice for nearby residents.

Parts of Routt County Road 64, also known as Seedhouse Road, as well as other roads in the closure area, remain closed to entry for public and firefighter safety. A section of the Continental Divide Trail is closed, and hikers are being routed along Routt County Road 129 around the fire area.