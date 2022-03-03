More than 650 names on interest list for 90-unit Sunlight Crossing

The Yampa Valley Housing Authority is working to complete Sunlight Crossing on the west side of Steamboat Springs.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.

More than 650 people have put their names on the interest list for the Yampa Valley Housing Authority’s Sunlight Crossing project, which is slated to lease up later this summer.

The 90-unit complex on the west side of Steamboat Springs looks nearly finished on the outside, but housing authority Executive Director Jason Peasley said there is still more work to do.

“They’re walking through, looking at units and making sure that the final details are handled, but that doesn’t mean we’re ready for a certificate of occupancy,” Peasley said, adding that there is still exterior work on the to-do list.

The high interest is not new for a housing authority project.

When the 72-unit complex behind Walgreens called Alpenglow leased up, nearly 400 households applied.

It is expected rental applications for Sunlight Crossing — which will be separate from the interest form — will also exceed the units available.

Exactly when the building will lease up is still up in the air, but Alyssa “La La” Cartmill, asset and property manager for the housing authority, said having your name on the interest list is the best way to stay up to date when new information comes out.

“We are trying to obtain some information so that once we do get closer, I have an easy way to eblast or send text messages out to people about what that process will look like,” Cartmill said.

She encouraged those interested to use the form on the housing authority’s website rather than calling because it is easier to ensure information is accurate, names are spelled correctly and people are properly notified when new information comes out.

There will also soon be a banner on the building that notifies people of the lease up coming this summer.

Cartmill said they are still making decisions on how the leasing process will work, but it will likely utilize a lottery-style system because of the sheer amount of interest.

The housing authority used a lottery system when leasing out Alpenglow in 2020.

Unlike other housing authority projects that have been targeted at people with low-incomes, Sunlight Crossing is geared toward middle-income earners, sometimes referred to as the “missing middle.”

The units are priced for residents who make between 80% and 120% the average median income. For one person, that ranges from $51,280-$76,920, or $73,200-$127,440 for a family of four, though these ranges are expected to be updated by the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority next month, Cartmill said.

Even if someone doesn’t fall specifically between those income levels, Cartmill still encouraged them to get their names on the interest form as it can also be a source of data for future planning.

“I think people should put their information on whether they’re below it or above it because it helps determine next steps,” Cartmill said. “We don’t want to miss anybody when thinking about these future developments.”

