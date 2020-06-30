More than 8K voters participated in 2020 primary in Routt County

John Holland casts his vote Monday afternoon at the outdoor Voter Service and Polling Center located in the east parking lot of the Routt County Courthouse in downtown Steamboat Springs. The outdoor polling center, which was established due to COVID-19, was open Monday and Tuesday for in-person voting.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Over 8,000 Routt County voters cast ballots in the 2020 primary election with many of the local results mirroring statewide outcomes.

On the Democratic side, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper won against challenger Andrew Romanoff in the U.S. Senate primary. In Routt County, Hickenlooper earned 4,040 votes to Romanoff’s 1,559, reflecting the statewide majority. Hickenlooper will face off against Republican Cory Gardner for the seat in November.

Steamboat Springs’ Diane Mitsch Bush beat James Iacino by a wide margin for the U.S. House of Representatives race in the Democratic primary, garnering 4,662 votes to his 838 locally, also reflecting a statewide majority.

For the Colorado General Assembly, Karl Hanlon won out against Arn Menconi for the Democratic nomination in the State Senate District 8 race, securing 2,537 votes to Menconi’s 2,072 votes in Routt County, which was much closer than district results.

Rep. Dylan Roberts ran unopposed to continue his tenure, and Mayling Simpson did not face competition for the Democratic nomination for Colorado Board of Education.

On the Republican side, U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton secured 1,441 votes against his opponent Lauren Boebert’s 888 among Routt County voters, but statewide, Boebert, owner of the Shooters Grill in Rifle and a staunch Second Amendment advocate, won the primary race, upsetting Tipton’s five-term streak for the seat.

Cory Gardner ran unopposed in the U.S. Senate race.

For the Colorado General Assembly, incumbent Sen. Bob Rankin beat Debra Irvine, garnering 1,494 votes to her 743 votes locally.

Joyce Rankin ran unopposed for the Republican nomination for the Colorado Board of Education.

Routt County Board of Commissioners races were uncontested in the primary election, including Democratic candidates Tim Corrigan, a current commissioner, and Hayden Mayor Tim Redmond.

This election came with some unique changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A polling center was set up outside the courthouse to allow for the recommended social distancing. Some people who arrived to cast their ballot did not have a face mask as required by local public health orders, according to Routt County Clerk Kim Bonner. They were not turned away, she added, but given a face covering sent from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

After polls closed, a group of election judges counted the ballots in a larger than usual room in the courthouse to maintain 6 feet of distance, according to Bonner.

Despite the pandemic, Bonner said people have been more enthusiastic about participating in the election than in previous years. Her office had 11 new election judges volunteer to help. Bonner could not pinpoint any one particular reason for the heightened participation but pointed to the presidential primary in March and more interest in general in this year’s elections as factors.

“Even though some of us don’t want political advertisements or ads in our life, I think it’s on the forefront of everybody’s mind one way or another,” Bonner said.

