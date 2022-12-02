More than 500 people served at Thanksgiving dinner in Steamboat
Routt County United Way’s 2022 Community Thanksgiving Dinner brought together 510 people for a shared holiday meal.
The Community Thanksgiving Dinner has been a tradition for attendees and volunteers, as well as Routt County United Way, for more than 25 years now. To make this year’s feast possible, 123 volunteers dedicated their time, and 189 donors supplied food for the dinner.
Kate Nowak, executive director of Routt County United Way, noted how impressed she was with how smoothly this year’s return to in-person dining went. During the COVID pandemic, United Way held two drive-thru Thanksgiving dinners, providing around 500 meals to the community each year.
Attendees for the Thanksgiving Day dinner range typically from about 500-800 people. This year numbers remained consistent following the return to an in-person dinner.
