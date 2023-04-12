More than 1,400 Routt County homes without power Wednesday night

About 1,400 homes in Routt County are without power as of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, according to the Yampa Valley Electric Association Outage Center .

A Facebook post from the association said the outage is affecting “west of Steamboat Springs, including Milner and areas just east of the Yampa Valley Regional Airport. Crews have been alerted and are en route.”

The 1,411 without power is about 9.13% of the customers in the 80487 coverage area.