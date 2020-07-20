More than 1,200 Routt County businesses got over $60M in federal PPP loans to preserve jobs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County businesses received more than $60 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program loans to help mitigate impacts from the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to recent data.

The Small Business Administration, which manages the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, released information this month about the money given out to businesses across the country by the federal government. It was not indicated if each business actually accepted the funding.

The data shows that over 1,200 businesses in the county received a loan through the program, which aimed to provide money to help retain employees during the pandemic. The loans were considered forgivable if the business followed criteria set forth by the federal government.

Routt County businesses received a total of $61,282,340 to help retain 7,842 jobs.

Five businesses in the county received a loan in the $1 million to $2 million range, the maximum range for PPP loans within the county. Those businesses included Resort Group LLC, Yampa Valley Electric Association, Northwest Colorado Health (listed by its former name, Northwest Colorado Visiting Nurse Association), Integrated Water Services Inc. and Colorado Senior Residences Inc., which owns Casey’s Pond. Those businesses collectively were able to retain 583 jobs.

There were 104 businesses that received a loan greater than $150,000, and 1,129 businesses were awarded loans less than $150,000. The SBA did not provide names for businesses that received loans under $150,000 nor specific dollar figures for businesses that received loans over $150,000.

PPP loans in Routt County Clark

33 loans under $150,000

80 jobs retained

Total = $916,164

Minimum = $2,500

Maximum = $125,000

Average = $27,763 Steamboat Springs

993 loans under $150,000

4,446 jobs retained

Total = $32,784,068

Min. = $300

Max. = $148,800

Avg. = $33,015 104 loans over $150,000

2,747 jobs retained

Breakdown:

5 loans between $1 million and $2 million = $5,000,000

26 loans between $350,000 and $1 million = $9,100,000

71 loans between $150,000 and $350,000 = $10,650,000

Total = $24,750,000

Grand total = $57,534,068 Yampa

12 loans under $150,000

48 jobs retained

Total = $247,871

Min. = $4,800

Max. = $431,000

Avg. = $20,656 Oak Creek

47 loans under $150,000

281 jobs retained

Total = $1,010,069

Min. = $300

Max. = $80,800

Avg. = $21,491 Milner

1 loan under $150,000

5 jobs retained

Total = $21,000 Phippsburg

5 loans under $150,000

13 jobs retained

Total = $123,387

Min. = $4,400

Max. = $42,200

Avg. = $24,677 Hayden

38 loans under $150,000

172 jobs retained

Total = $979,781

Min. = $1,510

Max. = $149,000

Avg. = $25,784 3 loans over $150,000

50 jobs retained

Total = $450,000

Breakdown:

3 loans between $150,000 and $350,000 = $450,000

Grand total = $1,429,781 Routt County Total = $61,282,340

Of the businesses that received less than $150,000, the average loan in Routt County was $24,912. The smallest loans were just $300.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today’s parent company, Swift Communications, which is based in Nevada and owns news outlets in Colorado, Nevada, South Dakota and Wisconsin, received a PPP loan credited for retaining 500 jobs across the company.

Locally, the PPP loan kept Pilot & Today staff working full-time during the eight-week period to which the loan applied, as well as the hiring of freelance reporters to work on special projects.

Throughout the state, 13,000 businesses received loans over $150,000 and 91,000 businesses received less than $150,000, as reported by The Colorado Sun.

Information collected and disseminated by the SBA included the business’ location, lender information, type of business and its congressional district. The SBA also asked for data related to the business owners’ race, ethnicity and gender, though most businesses omitted that information.

How many jobs were retained Business name with how many jobs were retained per Paycheck Protection Program loan amount category: $1 to $2 million loans

Colorado Senior Residences, 134

Integrated Water Services, 56

Northwest Colorado Visiting Nurse Association (Northwest Colorado Health), 166

Resort Group LLC, 153

Yampa Valley Electric Association, 74 $350,000 to $1 million loans

628 Lincoln LLC, 70

ACZ Laboratories, 0

Alpine Taxi, 91

Big Agnes Inc., 25

Carl’s Tavern, 18

Catamount Development LLC, 0

Duckels Construction, 35

En-R-G Foods, 51

Fair & Square Construction, 26

Foundry Steamboat, 36

Full Sail Partners LTD, 32

Gerber Berend Design Build, 40

Horizons Specialized Services, 102

Kelly & Stone Architects, 20

Moving Mountains Chalets, 25

Native Excavating, 72

Orthopaedics of Steamboat Springs, 47

Real Food, 75

Retreatia Holdings, 25

Ski Haus International ,45

Steamboat Medical Partners, 0

Steamboat Motors, 0

Steamboat Powersports, 0

Steamboat Springs Health and Recreation Association, 0

Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, 33

Twin Landfill Corporation, 40 $150,000 to $350,000 loans

Aurum Food & Wine, 0

B & K Distributing, 35

Backdoor Burger Grill LLC, 0

Besame, 19

Big Mouth LLC, 24

Breo, 0

Central Park Management Inc., 11

Claire River Holdings, 26

Click Medical LLC, 9

Cloud 9 Integrated Systems LLC, 0

Creekside Dining, 29

D9 Enterprises, 9

Debbie Aragon State Farm Insurance, 12

Dermatology Center of Steamboat Springs, 0

Destination Hopitality, 0

El Vaquero Uno, 30

Emerald Mountain School, 16

Everything Diesel, 14

Fedewa Custom Works, 14

Fiesta Jalisco Numero Seis, 28

Fox Construction, 10

Giovonni Construction, 25

Holmquist-Lorenz Construction Company, 13

K2 Marketing Group, 3

Keller Law LLC, 9

Landmark Consultants, 10

LDM Global, 7

Luminate Fiber, 13

Marr 106 Family LTD, 31

Mazzola’s Italian Restaurant, 29

Mountain Village Montessori Charter School, 0

Natural Path Botanicals, 15

Next Ventures 2 LLC, 0

Noble Ales LLC, 50

Nordic Excavating Inc., 21

Northwest Data Services, 0

NWCC, 24

Pediatrics of Steamboat Springs, 17

Performance Concrete Construction, 19

Pet Kare Clinic, 19

Pine Grove Enterprises LLC, 44

Pour Boys Concrete LLC, N/A

Precision Excavating, 14

Premier Event Services, 107

Rabbit Ears Motel, 14

RCD Construction Inc., 21

Revelation Roofing Of The Rockies, 0

Rocky Mountain Youth Corps, 67

Rogue Resources, 13

Rumor Design + Redesign, N/A

Sensor Solutions, 13

Shively Construction, 4

Sloop Enterprises, 24

Slopeside Grill of Steamboat Inc., 0

Steamboat Emergency Center, 21

Steamboat Laundry, 33

Steamboat Restaurant Group, 11

Steamboat Select Insurance Group, 18

Steamboat Springs Brewery, 7

Steamboat Springs Discovery Learning Center, 15

Steamboat Springs Mambo, 26

Stetpro Investments, 0

Sweetwood Cattle Co. LLC, 8

The Lowell Whiteman School and Camps, 27

The Steamboat Group LLC, 0

Thpk. PC, 24

Tri Jen Investments, 120

Trimontane, 14

Truffle Pig, 15

Twitch LLC, 14

Vertical Arts Inc., 0

Young Tracks Inc., 27

Zeitgeist Products LLC, 0

Zirkel Wireless, 14

