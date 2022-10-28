More details emerge surrounding Thursday’s crime spree in Steamboat

Taylor White, 25, and Dory Myler, 36, were charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft and other charges on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

Steamboat Springs Police Department released additional information about the two individuals that were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 27, in connection to a crime spree that included the theft of two vehicles and various property.

Taylor White, a 25-year-old male and Dory Mylar, a 36-year-old female are accused of stealing $9,400 worth of camping gear and outdoor gear, including a firearm taken from a vehicle.

Thursday morning, police responded to a reported theft from a vehicle where hunting gear and a firearm were stolen. Later in the morning, Steamboat police received a call about a stolen Toyota Tacoma later that morning, which was reported to be idling unoccupied at the Kum & Go on the west side of town.

The reporting party followed the vehicle, but the suspect reportedly tried to evade his pursuer by turning onto County Road 33 and driving through several fields. Officers located the truck in a ditch several miles away, disabled and unoccupied.

After searching the area, officers arrested White about a mile away from the crashed vehicle.

Some hours later, officers said they located the truck the suspect was in prior to stealing the Tacoma — a Chevrolet pickup in an industrial lot behind the Routt County Justice Center. Officers contacted Mylar in that vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Westminster, CO.

The stolen items were found in that truck and Mylar was arrested. Officers noticed a nearby RV with an open door, which Mylar admitted to entering.

Unsure if anyone else was inside the RV, officers shouted towards the vehicle but didn’t receive a response.

Officers were concerned that a possible suspect had barricaded themselves inside the RV. The Combined Emergency Response Team (CERT) responded and after deploying tear gas, officers entered the vehicle and found no one inside.

Both suspects were booked into jail on multiple charges including aggravated motor vehicle theft, theft of $9,400 worth of property and criminal trespassing.

During the series of incidents, the Routt County Sheriff’s Office assisted the SSPD.

Steamboat Springs Police Chief Sherry Burlingame at the industrial lot where the series of incidents culminated, flanked by members of the Combined Emergency Response Team, Steamboat Police officers and deputies from the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, Oct. 27 2022.

