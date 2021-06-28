More cows at the boat ramp: The Record for Sunday, June 27

Sunday June 27, 2021

1:40 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near the Valverdant subdivision in Steamboat.

1:53 a.m. Steamboat officers responded to the report of a fight near the corner of Seventh Street and Yampa Avenue.

10:26 a.m. Officers responded to the report of a burglary neat the 1800 block of Kamar Plaza in Steamboat.

5:13 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report of several cows at the Morrison Cove boat ramp on Stagecoach Reservoir.

6:30 p.m. Officers responded to the report of a theft at Bud Werner Memorial Library.

7:52 p.m. Officers confiscated an identification card near the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

8:08 p.m. Officers were called about a bear that had been seen near Fifth and Yampa streets in downtown Steamboat.

8:17 p.m. Officers investigated a report of illegal dumping near the 1800 block of Bear Creek Drive.

Total incidents: 69

• Steamboat officers responded to 44 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.