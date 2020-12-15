More COVID-19 cases at Steamboat Springs Middle School move all students to remote learning

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs Middle School will spend the remainder of the week learning remotely, Steamboat Springs School District Superintendent Brad Meeks announced Monday evening.

The decision came after additional positive COVID-19 cases at the middle school were reported late Monday.

With five positive COVID-19 cases reported among students since Dec. 9, three staff members and approximately 80 students are currently in quarantine, according to Meeks.

There also have been quarantines on two buses due to close contact associated with a positive case at the middle school, he added.

Students will return to the hybrid model Jan. 5, as this is the final week of school before the holiday break.

Strawberry Park Elementary School students also are spending this week learning remotely, due to the quarantining of 35 students and 18 staff members.

South Routt School District made the decision over the weekend to cancel classes this week and start the holiday break early due to positive COVID-19 cases, which would have required quarantining a significant number of teachers.

South Routt had been learning entirely in-person on their regular four-day-a-week schedule.

Steamboat Springs High School and Soda Creek Elementary School students continue to attend classes this week on the hybrid model.

