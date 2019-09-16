Moose’s Loose Golf Tournament takes a swing at helping young athletes reach dreams

Jim Rapp takes a swing at last year's Moose's Loose Golf Tournament at Rollingstone Ranch Golf Course.

Leah Vann

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — When players tee off Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the annual Moose’s Loose Golf Tournament, they will become part of a giving tradition in Steamboat Springs that stretches 40 years.

“I didn’t expect it to make it the first year,” Jim “Moose” Barrows said of the long-running fundraiser “I had a lot of people who have helped me over the years. Those people have changed over the years, and I have just kind of stuck in there.”

Barrows, a Steamboat Alpine skiing legend who had tremendous success at the junior, college and national levels, started and put his name on the tournament back in 1979.

This year’s Moose’s Loose tournament is slated to begin with a 12:15 p.m. shotgun start at the Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club. Barrows said it’s not too late, and golfers can still sign up at sswsc.org/events/loosemoose.

“They can just go online and sign up,” Barrows said. “If they need a slot we will find the a team to be on.”

Players compete as part of five-person teams. The $140 registration fee includes 18 holes of golf, two carts per team, beverages and an awards presentation at Slopeside Grill. The money raised will go to the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club scholarship program.

“Moose is an incredible liaison for the athletes of the SSWSC, and his heart is wrapped tightly into this tournament,” said SSWSC Executive Director Sarah Floyd. “Through thick and thin, regardless of his own life hurdles, Moose is constantly helping us to ensure that scholarships exist for those in need and that no athlete is turned away.”

As a child growing up in Steamboat, Barrows said he was thankful for the support he and other athletes received from organizations like the Kiwanis and Lions clubs, as well as individuals who opened their wallets when they saw a need. He hopes the tournament and his long-running support of the scholarship fund will help young ski racers reach their dreams.

If you go What: Moose’s Loose Golf Tournament

When: 12 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18

Where: Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club, 1230 Steamboat Blvd.

Cost: $140 per team

Register: sswc.org/events/loosemoose

He still recalls an award he earned from the from the Rocky Mountain News that helped him buy a new pair of skies one season.

“I don’t know why I ended up with it,” Barrows said of the award from the Denver newspaper. “It helped me get a new pair of skies when I really needed a new pair.”

While Barrows’ days between the race gates are gone, his love and passion for the sport of ski racing remains strong. For him and others, this tournament is a great way to stay connected to the sport and the young athletes that pursue it.

“It’s seems like it is the right thing to do,” Barrows said, “It is a great way to connect people in the community that don’t necessarily ski, but it gives them a connection to the sport and an attachment to the young athletes in our town.”

In a news release, the Winter Sports Club said that Moose’s passion and joy translates into the vibe of the entire tournament. In the past 20 years, Moose’s efforts through the Moose’s Loose Golf Tournament has resulted in more than $200,000 towards the athletic scholarship fund.

“It’s incredible to think about the decades that this event has spanned and the multitude of athletes that his efforts have helped from that first pair of skis to Olympic successes,” Floyd said.

