Moose under a bridge: The Record for Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

12:04 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a group of people trespassing in a hot tub at a condominium complex in the 500 block of Ore House Plaza.

2:23 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a suspicious incident at Yampa River State Park near Hayden.

10:39 a.m. Police received a call from the owner of a business who has been dealing with a disgruntled neighbor in the 900 block of Captain Jack Drive. The neighbor reportedly was yelling at customers at the business. Officers mediated the situation.

11:36 a.m. Police were called about a man driving recklessly through a mobile home park in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. Officers issued the driver a warning.

1:56 p.m. Police were called about an older woman whose family members said should not be driving but was driving anyway.

7:04 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist someone feeling sick at a restaurant in the 10th block of Eighth Street.

7:40 p.m. Police received a fireworks complaint from Seventh and Pine streets. The fireworks were from a sports competition at Howelsen Hill.

8:32 p.m. Police were called about a moose under a bridge at Weiss Drive and Ingles Lane. Officers checked on the moose, which did not appear to be in distress, and decided no action was needed.

Total incidents: 42

Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to five calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.