Moose tours a condo: The Record for Thursday, March 14, 2019

Thursday, March 14, 2019

12:01 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers contacted a suspicious vehicle parked in a handicapped spot at Steamboat Springs High School. People were inside the vehicle, but they were just hanging out.

1:06 a.m. Officers were called about a dog that had been left inside a car for several hours in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle.

3:00 a.m. Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies were called about a report of a suspicious incident in Phippsburg.

3:19 a.m. Officers found a transient man sleeping in a tent behind a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. They issued a trespass warning.

6:44 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 101 along U.S. Highway 40 near Hayden.

11:59 a.m. Officers were called about a moose that had walked into a condominium complex in the 2900 block of Columbine Drive. By the time officers arrived, the moose had left the building and was running down the street.

1:36 p.m. Officers were called about a shuttle bus blocking a lane of traffic in the 600 block of Marketplace Plaza.

2:44 p.m. Officers received a report of a man yelling and flipping people off in front of a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

4:43 p.m. Officers were called about a report of skis stolen from a ski rack at Steamboat Resort.

5:03 p.m. A woman called officers to report that her wallet and cellphone had been stolen around the 300 block of Seventh Street. Before officers could respond, she called back and said she found the items.

7:38 p.m. A woman called officers after her friend sent several text messages spreading rumors about her. Officers told her that she could file a protection order against her friend, but spreading rumors is not illegal.

9:50 p.m. A resident of an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Elk River Road called officers after hearing loud noise coming from the unit below. The resident said that a man was yelling and threatening to lock his dogs outside for the night. The dogs were inside when officers arrived, and they were not able to contact the man who had been yelling at them.

11:26 p.m. Officers were called about a loud party in the 2900 block of Blackhawk Court. They arrived to the scene but did not hear any disturbance or see anyone who may have been going to or leaving a party.

Total incidents: 53

Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to three calls for service.

Yampa Valley Regional Airport Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.