Moose romance: The Record for Friday, Oct. 2, 2020

Friday, Oct. 2, 2020

6:18 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a disturbance in the 38900 block of Pine Street in Milner.

7:59 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called about a small wildfire that broke out at mile marker 111 along U.S. Highway 40. Firefighters were able to quickly contain the flames. They believe the fire was human-caused.

10:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a man who started receiving strange calls after he made a post on social media. None of the calls were threatening or criminal in nature, just weird.

11:03 a.m. Police were called to mediate an argument that broke out in the 2200 block of Clubhouse Drive.

1:18 a.m. A man called police to report people taking pictures of him and giving him a hard time as he tried to look at mobile homes for sale in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

2:10 p.m. Police received a report of the same man from the previous call who allegedly was following a group of kids in the 1000 block of 13th Street. Officers ordered the man to stop and issued him a warning.

2:35 p.m. Police were called about a bull moose pursuing a female at Fish Creek Falls Road and Amethyst Drive. Multiple people stopped along the road to take pictures, causing a traffic jam. Officers told the people to move along.

4 p.m. Police received a report of coyotes spotted in a neighborhood in the 2000 block of Bear Drive. The caller believed the coyotes were sick with mange and worried about them attacking pets or children.

5:14 p.m. Police were called about a Trump campaign sign allegedly stolen from a yard in the 200 block of River Road.

Total incidents: 59

Steamboat officers had 33 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s Office deputies had 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.