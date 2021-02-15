Moose on the loose: The Record for Sunday, Feb. 14

Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021

1:53 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers got a call from someone who claimed the apartment above them was playing loud music with everyone yelling “shots.” When officers arrived at the building in the 1800 block of River Queen Lane, they did not discover a loud party.

9:18 a.m. Officers got a call reporting a cracked window at a business in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. It appeared it was cracked by a rock and not anything sinister. Officers took a report.

2:09 p.m. Officers got a call about a moose near the 3000 block of Village Drive. The caller said the moose had broken a window and appeared to be bleeding from a fresh gash on its neck. The moose soon wandered away, toward Walton Creek Road, but people continued to call in about the moose, many worried for its well-being as it seemed to be bleeding badly. One caller reported a blood trail the moose had left behind. A wildlife officer took over the call and was able to catch up to the moose, which had appeared to stop bleeding at that point.

5:16 p.m. Officers got their second call of the day about a dog on the loose near the corner of Wyatt and Tamarack drives. The dog was in a fenced yard, but there is enough snow allowing the dog to make it over the fence. The owner of the dog was tracked down and cited for having their dog at large.

5:33 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers got a call about a group stranded near Dry Lake Campground on Buffalo Pass. Before needing to send a team into the field, the stranded party was helped out by a group of snowmobilers.

10:55 p.m. Officers got a call from Steamboat Ski Resort security personnel about a women who had been found highly intoxicated in the snow. Security had brought her inside their office to warm up, and officers eventually transported her to the hospital to get her evaluated.

Total incidents: 44

• Steamboat officers responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to nine cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 12 calls for service.

• Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.