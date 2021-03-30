Moose on the loose: The Record for Monday, March 29
Monday, March 29, 2021
8:51 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a call about a resident threatening their roommate in the 600 block of Mountain Village Circle. Officers took a report.
9:48 a.m. Officers received a call from a person bitten by their own dog in the 1000 block of Anglers Drive. Officers examined the person and found they only had minor injuries.
11:33 a.m. Officers received a call about a man who had been previously trespassed from a business in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue standing outside of it. Officers asked the man to leave.
1:37 p.m. Officers found graffiti in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle. Officers are investigating.
2:29 p.m. Officers received a call about a moose on the Yampa River Core Trail. The moose was gone by the time officers arrived.
11:10 p.m. Officers received a call about a group of residents in the 1900 block of Cornice Road playing loud music. Officers asked the group to quiet down.
Total incidents: 52
• Steamboat officers responded to 24 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
