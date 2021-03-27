Moose holding up traffic: The Record for Friday, March 26

Friday, March 26

1:07 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a vehicle stopped in the middle of Elk River Road. Officers could not locate the vehicle.

10:02 a.m. Officers mediated a verbal dispute between neighbors in the 500 block of Eighth Street.

12:21 p.m. Officers received a complaint about a vehicle having a loud muffler in the 1000 block of Fish Creek Falls Road.

3:21 p.m. Officers received a call about children playing with air soft guns in the the 45 block of East Maple Street.

7:59 p.m. Officers received a call about a moose blocking the road and causing traffic issues on South Lincoln Avenue. Officers could not locate the moose.

Total incidents: 61

• Steamboat officers responded to 40 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to eight cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 12 calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

