Moose holding up traffic: The Record for Friday, March 26
Friday, March 26
1:07 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a vehicle stopped in the middle of Elk River Road. Officers could not locate the vehicle.
10:02 a.m. Officers mediated a verbal dispute between neighbors in the 500 block of Eighth Street.
12:21 p.m. Officers received a complaint about a vehicle having a loud muffler in the 1000 block of Fish Creek Falls Road.
3:21 p.m. Officers received a call about children playing with air soft guns in the the 45 block of East Maple Street.
7:59 p.m. Officers received a call about a moose blocking the road and causing traffic issues on South Lincoln Avenue. Officers could not locate the moose.
Total incidents: 61
• Steamboat officers responded to 40 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to eight cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 12 calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
