Moose charging at cars: The Record for Monday, April 26
Monday, April 26, 2021
10:01 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers took a report from a resident in the 200 block of River Road who said a stray golf ball struck their window. Officers are investigating.
12:06 p.m. Officers received a call from a resident in the 1500 block of Mid Valley Drive who said they had a physical altercation with a roommate. Officers contacted the roommate and determined no crimes were committed.
1:09 p.m. Officers received a call about a dog running down 13th Street. Officers were unable to locate the dog.
1:55 p.m. Officers received a call about a moose charging at cars on Whistler Road. Officers found the moose in the middle of Shadow Run condominiums, and the moose ran away on its own.
9:22 p.m. Officers found a wallet in the 500 block of Oak Street. Officers are holding the wallet until it is claimed.
Total incidents: 35
• Steamboat officers responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
