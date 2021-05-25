Moose attracting large crowd: The Record for Monday, May 24

Monday, May 24, 2021

8:46 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers have received several complaints about a U-Haul truck taking up space in a parking lot in the 1400 block of Athens Drive. The property managers have asked the police to communicate with a towing company, but officers said the tenant has a right to have the vehicle on the property.

10:29 a.m. Officers responded to an incident where an employee said she was being repeatedly harassed by another employee in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Officers are investigating the situation.

5:06 p.m. Officers were called about a man acting strange while volunteering at the Yampa River Botanic Park. The man was following a female volunteer around and called her a “goddess.” The woman told officers she was uncomfortable, so officers trespassed the man from the park.

5:32 p.m. Officers received several calls about a man walking from the Steamboat KOA to Elk River Guns with a rifle around his neck and a hand gun on his hip. Officers spoke with the man and told him several residents were concerned. Because Colorado is an open carry state, the man was not technically breaking any laws but told officers he would be more careful.

5:38 p.m. Officers received a report about a moose in the intersection of Walton Creek Road and South Lincoln Avenue attracting a large crowd of people getting up close and taking pictures of the moose. Officers dispatched Colorado Parks and Wildlife to deal with the moose.

Total incidents: 45

• Steamboat officers responded to 27 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriffs Office deputies responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.