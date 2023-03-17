Montessori takes over Steamboat Creates Caboose
The Steamboat Creates Caboose artist in residency this month is not an artist, but the Steamboat Montessori.
People can swing by the caboose to learn about the school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, and March 26 and from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, March 23.
Short and long visits are welcome, as people learn about the tuition-free, public K-6 school and the private preschool, explore Montessori materials, meet teachers and more.
