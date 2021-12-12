Monday Medical: Spine surgery can have positive impacts

The prospect of spine surgery may conjure up a variety of thoughts for some patients:

“I’m going to be laid up for weeks.”

“There goes the next sports season.”

“I don’t even want to think about the pain.”

Dr. Clint Devin, an orthopedic spine surgeon in Steamboat Springs and a member of the medical staff at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, says those sentiments generally don’t hold true for most patients.

“Advancements in spine surgery, which includes pre- and post-surgical actions as well as the surgery itself, have allowed some of the stereotypes about the procedure to fall to the wayside,” said Devin. “We want to ensure patients receive thorough education about their options and allow each patient to make the decision that is best for their health.”

Where is the pain?

Before pain can be addressed, it’s important to understand the source of the pain.

“We take a thoughtful approach when identifying the pain source,” said Devin. “It’s not uncommon that pain in the arm, shoulder or leg could be stemming from the spine, or vice versa. A thorough exam is always necessary to ensure we’re addressing a patient’s pain correctly and in the most effective way, be it physical therapy, a brace, injections or surgery.”

Optimization

Optimizing patients has been critical in creating good outcomes.

“Before a patient has spine surgery, we want them to be as healthy as possible,” said Devin. “We’re looking at their overall health – how’s their diet? Are they getting enough calcium, vitamin D and protein to help with wound and bone healing? Are they mentally prepared for surgery? Do they have people who will support them in recovery? Are they willing to complete post-surgical rehab?”

Pre-hab, or pre-habilitation, may be prescribed to help strengthen patients prior to surgery and establish a relationship with a physical therapist, such that at the prescribed time postoperatively, the patient can begin more intensive exercises with the physical therapist. This patient engagement is critical for an optimal outcome from spine surgery.

Pain control: before, during and after surgery

Instead of reacting to pain, a proactive approach has been found to manage pain more effectively. Patients receive medicine before surgery so that when they wake up, the medication is already in their system to blunt the pain.

“In the past, we were catching up to the pain, which typically led to more discomfort for patients following surgery,” said Devin. “Instead, we now know how to get ahead of the pain. Long-acting medication is injected into the muscles around the surgical wound to manage pain from the incision. Then, once the patient is awake, we administer another round of medication, with a specific focus to minimize opioids.”

By limiting both the amount of time a patient is under anesthesia as well as the amount of opioids, patients have less constipation, urinary retention and less risk of suppression of their breathing system. And, by eliminating the use of Foley catheters, the risk of urinary tract infections decreases.

Return to activity

In a community like Steamboat Springs, the notion of inactivity isn’t something people want to experience for long.

“While there is some level of restriction following spine surgery, we work aggressively to get people back to what they love to do,” said Devin. “Most patients are up and mobile within a few hours of their procedure. We want to start the recovery process as soon as possible.”

Patient engagement and participation in rehabilitation activities is crucial. Depending on the procedure, most patients can return to full activity 6-12 weeks after spine surgery.

Listen to your own body

Back pain is among one of the most common reasons for a person to visit a physician, with nearly 80% of Americans experiencing back pain over the course of their lives.

“Back pain is experienced at different levels by different people. When the patient doesn’t have progressive weakness, bowel or bladder dysfunction, or coordination issues, it’s up to the patient as to whether they proceed with surgery versus continued conservative care. Pain is a spectrum, and based on where a patient’s pain falls, it can impact one’s decision to proceed with surgery,” said Devin. “Our role is to provide education to patients so they can make informed health care decisions. For the majority of people, spine surgery can have a very positive impact on their lives.”

Lindsey Reznicek is a communications specialist at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center. She can be reached at lindsey.reznicek@uchealth.org .