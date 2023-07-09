Monday Medical: How to make this a safe snake season

Warm days in Colorado bring out one of its more reclusive and dangerous residents: rattlesnakes.

And while bites from these harmful reptiles are rare, health care experts want to educate you on the “dos” and “don’ts” of dealing with this slithering species when you’re enjoying summer outdoor adventures.

“The only venomous snake in Colorado is the rattlesnake,” said Dr. Brian Jekich, emergency medicine physician at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center. “We certainly care for rattlesnake bites in the ER, and it’s not all that uncommon to see them as it gets warm, especially when people are outside hiking, camping, biking and gardening.”

Jekich said there are about 5,000 snake bites annually in the United States, but fatalities are rare, with less than 10 deaths per year.

How to avoid a bite

Despite the fear they strike in many people, snakes generally are not aggressive toward people. The best advice Jekich has for outdoor enthusiasts is to give snakes a lot of space and leave them alone, as they will usually disappear as quickly as they appear.

“Don’t confront snakes,” he said, “and don’t provoke them by throwing rocks or poking them with a stick.”

Snakes typically like to hang out in tall grasses, in dark crevices or under rocks. In a garden, they might be found under tall plants, flowers, pots or other outdoor equipment such as shovels.

“They generally like to be left alone, but when startled, can bite if they feel threatened,” said Jekich.

What to do (and not do) if you get bitten

If you find yourself at the receiving end of a bite, get to a hospital as soon as possible or call 911. Never touch the snake, but if possible, take a picture of it to help describe any distinctive features to medical staff.

“Don’t handle the snake after you’ve been bitten. Additional bites can actually occur when people try and retrieve the snake and bring it to the hospital,” said Jekich. “Snakes can still deliver a venomous bite hours, and even days, after they’re dead.”

Symptoms of a venomous bite include pain, swelling, redness and bruising near the bite site.

For those in the backcountry, Jekich advises calm, as an elevated heart rate increases the speed at which the venom spreads in the bloodstream. Other tips include:

Do permit the bite site to bleed for a short period of time, then cleanse and wrap the wound lightly with a bandage.

Do use a splint if possible if the bite is on the leg or arm.

Do limit the use of whatever limb was bitten, as much as possible.

Do remove rings, watches and bracelets if the bite is on the hand or fingers.

Do not use suction devices commonly sold in outdoor medical kits in an attempt to remove the venom.

Do not suck the venom from the wound with your mouth as the venom could make you sick. Sucking on the wound can also spread more bacteria to the wound.

Do not use a tourniquet around the wound.

Do not cut the wound to express the venom as this can worsen tissue injury from the bite.

What happens once you arrive at the hospital

Not all rattlesnake bites contain venom, with about 25% being “dry bites,” and not all venomous bites require antivenom treatment. Factors including patient age, bite location, and whether the venom is causing severe bleeding near the bite or circulation issues will determine if antivenom is needed.

Lab tests and a period of observation in the emergency department are helpful, as the symptoms of a venomous bite may take several hours to develop.

Jekich said medical protocol will cater to the specific snakes found in a particular area or region, so treatment may be different in Colorado compared to other states.

“For travelers coming here, and for Colorado residents who travel to other states, the safest course of action is to have local experts at the nearest ER see you if you are bitten,” he said. “Your best means of treatment is at a hospital.”

Mary Gay Broderick writes for UCHealth. She can be reached at marygaybroderick@comcast.net .