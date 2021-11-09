Monday call from 5-year-old who reported pregnant mother had fallen ID’d as hoax

After Steamboat Springs Police Department sought the public’s help in identifying a 5-year-old girl who contacted police Monday morning, the caller was identified Tuesday as being part of a hoax.

“We want to thank the community for all their help in working to identify the possible injured parties yesterday,” Interim Steamboat Police Chief Jerry Stabile said in a news release Tuesday. “At this point, this has been identified as a targeted hoax from outside the state and there is no longer a need to contact Routt County Dispatch with tips or information.”

The number was ultimately tracked to Texas and connected to other city police departments that received calls from the same number and similar in nature. The call was placed from a phone number using VOIP, or voice calls over internet. Such calls can be made from any device with an internet connection.

Routt County Communications’ nonemergency phone line received the call shortly before 11 a.m. Monday from a girl who indicated her pregnant mother had fallen down the stairs in their home and was unconscious, potentially not breathing. The girl, who was in and out of communication with authorities, reported her address to be on Bear Drive in Steamboat.

Officers dispatched to that location forced entry into the home but were unable to locate either party.

With help from Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue, officers then went door to door in hopes they might locate the girl and her mother or that neighbors could have additional knowledge of the individuals. Authorities also checked on homes along similarly named streets elsewhere in the county.

