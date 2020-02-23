Mom calls cops on intoxicated adult son: The Record for Saturday, Jan. 22, 2020

Saturday, Jan. 22, 2020

1:30 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a report of an overdose/poisoning at Gondola Square. The person was transported to the hospital.

10:31 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a call about a customer sending threatening text messages to a mechanic in the 2200 block of Downhill Drive. The customer was instructed to stop contacting the mechanic.

10:56 a.m. Officers were called about vandalism at a laundry room in the 3000 block of Village Drive. Someone had smeared paint around the laundry room.

2:37 p.m. Police responded to a call that someone’s wallet, jacket, phone, hat and gloves had been found in the 1400 block of Park Court.

6:51 p.m. Officers were called to report of trespassing at the Upper Knoll Parking Lot.

8:28 p.m. Police responded to a call in the 1800 block of Lagoon Court from a mother whose adult son was intoxicated and causing a disturbance. The mother was on the scene and was trying to take her son home, but he wouldn’t get into the car.

Total incidents: 43

Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.