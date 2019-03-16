Moloney earns prestigious recognition from Coldwell Banker

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Dave Moloney, a sales associate with Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties in Steamboat Springs, has earned membership in the company's 2018 International Diamond Society, a level achieved by only the top 15 percent of Coldwell Banker sales associates worldwide.

In addition, Moloney was recognized as the top individual sales agent in the Steamboat office.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as one of the top agents within Coldwell Banker," Moloney said in a news release. "I’m thankful for the many clients that have trusted me with their business and helped me achieve this level of success over the years. The awards are just a byproduct of helping my customers realize their real estate goals."