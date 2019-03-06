Moffat County school buses shuttling skiers on busy weekends at Steamboat Resort

CRAIG — During the past two weekends, skiers and riders were shuttled from parking lots to Steamboat Resort in Moffat County School District’s yellow buses.

"When Steamboat anticipates a particularly busy weekend, they reach out to get additional help transporting people,” Moffat Superintendent David Ulrich said. “When we are able, we provide the driver, charge an hourly rate for the driver, and a per-mile fee."

The district earns about $325 per day, which is added into the general fund.

This is the first year Moffat County buses have been contracted by Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp., ski area Digital Communications Manager Maren Franciosi said.

The district won the contract because it was “receptive and responsive,” she said.

Franciosi said the resort reached out to school districts closer to the slopes but heard back from Moffat County first.

“Having extra buses takes pressure off powder days,” she said.

She anticipates Moffat buses will be headed to the slopes on Saturdays through the end of ski season.

