Moffat County commissioners join fight against ‘red flag’ gun bill

CRAIG — Moffat County is officially a "sanctuary county," at least for the purpose of protecting Second Amendment rights.

The Moffat County Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday declaring it will not support an attempt by Colorado’s Legislature to implement what many refer to as a “red flag” bill.

“We are on board with this,” Commissioner Donald Broom said about the resolution. “It’s very important to us.”

Several Colorado counties already have passed sanctuary county resolutions, including Custer, Freemont and Weld.

The sanctuary county resolutions began after a bill was proposed in Denver that would allow courts to issue temporary extreme risk protection orders and seize guns from people who pose a risk to themselves or others.

HB 19-1177 would allow family members or law enforcement to petition a court to take away a person’s weapons for up to 14 days if that person is thought to be a threat. A judge could immediately issue a search warrant and seizure.

The bill’s sponsors say the legislation would prevent suicides and gun violence in the state. Others, including Moffat and Routt counties’ sheriffs, worry the bill does not adequately address the issue and may encroach on people’s rights.

Twelve other states and Washington, D.C., have passed similar red flag legislation.

