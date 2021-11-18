Moffat coroner IDs man who died Wednesday after head-on collision with Steamboat Transit bus

A Steamboat Springs Transit regional bus crashed Wednesday night, resulting in multiple injuries and the death of 39-year-old Robert Boyer of Craig.

Cuyler Meade/Craig Press

CRAIG — A man who died Wednesday evening after his vehicle crashed into a Steamboat Springs Transit regional bus in Moffat County has been identified.

The man was identified Thursday morning as 39-year-old Robert Boyer, of Craig, according to Moffat County Coroner Jesse Arthurs.

At about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Boyer was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 40 near the turn for Elkhead Reservoir when his vehicle drifted into the westbound lane and collided head-on with the bus, which was heading toward Craig, according to a Colorado State Patrol spokesperson.

Boyer was pronounced dead at the scene, and five of the 21 passengers on the bus sustained injuries, including three who were considered serious but not life-threatening. Those individuals were transported by ambulance for treatment at Memorial Regional Health in Craig.

Alcohol, drugs or excessive speed were not suspected as factors in the crash, Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said.

An autopsy for Boyer was scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Grand Junction to determine manner and cause of death. A toxicology report has also been ordered, but results are not expected for three to four weeks, Arthurs said.

“Our thoughts are with all of those involved in the accident,” Steamboat City Manager Gary Suiter said in a news release Wednesday evening. “We’re grateful to the emergency responders and law enforcement who responded along with (Steamboat Springs Transit) personnel who assisted on the scene.”

Steamboat’s transit service provides two morning departures from Craig, which travel through Hayden, Milner and the Steamboat II neighborhood before arriving in Steamboat. An afternoon service then leaves Steamboat and travels back to Craig.

Regular bus service resumed Thursday morning between Craig and Steamboat, according to Steamboat Springs Transit Manager Jonathan Flint. While the bus involved in the crash will be out of commission, Flint said there is an additional bus that can be used as part of the city’s fleet.

Craig Fire Rescue, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, West Routt Emergency Services, Memorial Regional Hospital Emergency Services, Moffat County Emergency Management and Craig Police Department responded to the scene of the crash.

Bryce Martin, Steamboat Pilot & Today assistant editor, contributed to this report.