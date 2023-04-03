Moffat coroner identifies man shot by police as 52-year-old from Craig

Investigators work the scene of a fatal police shooting on Friday, March 31, in Craig.

Bonnie Stewart/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Moffat County coroner has released the name of a man who was fatally shot by police Friday, March 31.

According to the Moffat County coroner, Christopher Rothermund, 52, of Craig died Friday after he was shot by police.

According to the coroner’s office, the cause and manner of death are under investigation, and the coroner’s office will not release any further information at this time.

Over the phone, the coroner confirmed an autopsy is scheduled for Monday, April 3, but said he does not expect the autopsy results to be made available for about three weeks.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is assisting 14th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team with the investigation.

According to authorities, officers from the Craig Police Department and deputies from the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office tried to catch up with Rothermund, who had a warrant out for his arrest, outside the Cool Water Grille at 337 W. Victory Way at approximately 8:58 a.m. Friday.

According to authorities, Rothermund tried to run away from police, and officers chased after him before Rothermund allegedly brandished a firearm and was shot by a Craig police officer.

Rothermund was taken to Memorial Regional Health, where he was later pronounced dead.

A firearm was recovered at the scene. Police said no one else was injured in the incident.

Eli Pace is the editor of the Steamboat Pilot & Today. Reach him at epace@steamboatpilot.com or 970-871-4221.