Mitsch Bush, again, taking on Tipton for 3rd Congressional District seat, out fundraising Democratic competitors

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Diane Mitsch Bush, who most recently represented Routt County in the Colorado House of Representatives, is, again, vying for the U.S. congressional seat currently held by Republican Scott Tipton of Cortez.

Diane Mitsch Bush

Courtesy photo

Tipton, elected in 2010, defeated Mitsch Bush in 2018 to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, which covers nearly the entire Western Slope of Colorado as well as part of southeast Colorado, including Pueblo.

This time, Mitsch Bush said she’s running a different campaign. For one, she said she’s jumping into the game sooner and focusing more on fundraising. She’s also working with national groups “with Democratic values,” such as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Emily’s List and End Citizen’s United. She added that, this year, the national Democrat Party has set its sights on unseating Tipton.

In terms of fundraising, Mitsch Bush and Tipton lead the pack among a race with six candidates in the running.

Tipton has received $552,576.36. That includes $176,500 from political action committees tied to companies and national organizations and another $120,163.46 in transfers from other campaign committees, most of which came from Take Back the House 2020, a political action committee based out of Maryland.

Mitsch Bush has received $294,941, including $15,135.55 of her own money. Bush’s contributions came from individual donors, though many were routed through ActBlue, a platform for individual donations to Democratic candidates, which does not list the name of donors in federal campaign finance data.

“If I become our congresswoman, I’m everyone’s congresswoman, not just the people who voted for me and not the people who gave me money,” she said. “That’s something we need to focus on because I’ve seen it too many times down at the capital, and I’ve read about it and heard discussions about it too many times in the U.S. Capital. There are many people who do get elected who really do work for their constituents, but there’s some who don’t, and that’s one of my biggest complaints, frankly, about our current representative.”

Donald Valdez, another Democratic candidate who currently holds a seat in the Colorado House of Representatives, has raised $24,945.08, all from individuals.

Trailing behind those three is Democrat Root Routledge of Durango with $2,001.41. Independent Robert Moser, of Dolores, and Democrat James Iacino, of Montrose, did not report any campaign dollars during the most recent campaign finance term.

The final campaign finance reports for 2019 in the 3rd Congressional District will be released on Jan. 31, 2020.

Three Democrats are vying for Tipton’s seat. Mitsch Bush believes experience and her record separate her from the competition in the primary.

Mitsch Bush points to Valdez’s opposition to last year’s red flag bill and Colorado’s oil and gas reform bill, which became law and placed stricter regulations on oil and gas wells in the state.

Mitsch Bush said experience in elected office sets her apart from Routledge. Iacino recently moved from the Denver metro area to Montrose and declared his candidacy in mid-October. Mitsch Bush said her history with Western Slope issues makes her stand out against Iacino, though with Iacino so fresh to the race, she’s waiting to see how his platform evolves.

To see candidate’s campaign finance data, visit fec.gov/data/elections/house/co/03/2020/.

