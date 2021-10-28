Missing vehicle: The Record for Wednesday, Oct. 27
Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021
6:23 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a wild animal in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat.
12:08 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers took a report of a missing vehicle in the 3600 block of South Lincoln Avenue.
12:31 p.m. Officers were called to a report of property damage at Memorial Park.
5:08 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a vehicle complaint in the 100 block of U.S. 40 in Milner.
7:32 p.m. Officers responded to a report of trespassing from a store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.
7:54 p.m. Officers were called to a disturbance in a hotel in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road.
Total incidents: 43
• Steamboat officers responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
• Yampa Fire Department firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
