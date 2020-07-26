Missing tubers: The Record for Saturday, July 25, 2020

Saturday, July 25, 2020

1:03 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 31000 block of Runaway Place.

1:46 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report from someone who couldn’t find their parked vehicle and thought it was stolen near the intersection of Sixth and Oak streets. The vehicle was located right near where they thought they parked it.

6:22 a.m. Police issued a noise violation outside of a restaurant in the 700 block of Yampa Street, where someone was using a leaf blower to clear the sidewalk.

4:03 p.m. Police received a call from a woman in a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive who was concerned her family had come from out of town trying to track her down and were following her, and she didn’t want to be contacted by her family.

4:17 p.m. Officers responded to an ongoing dispute between neighbors in the 3400 block of Stone Lane regarding the spraying of pesticides and herbicides.

4:55 p.m. Police were called regarding an anonymous noise complaint at a business in the 2000 block of Ski Time Square Drive. The person said 10 people were not social distancing, playing loud music and swearing.

6:31 p.m. Police and deputies were called by a family near the intersection of Ninth and Yampa streets who dropped kids off to tube in the Yampa River and were concerned they were not where they had agreed to meet on the west side of town. After a while of searching, all the kids were located hanging out at hot springs in the park.

9:46 p.m. Police were called by someone who was concerned a man was driving while intoxicated. The man was located fixing a tire in the 3000 block of Mountaineer Circle. He was arrested for driving under the influence.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

11:15 p.m. Police responded to a report about a dispute between roommates in the 1900 block of Cornice Road. One roommate needed to work and the other roommates were keeping them up.

Total incidents: 54

Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to four calls for service.

West Routt Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.