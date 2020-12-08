Missing roommate: The Record for Monday, Dec. 7

Monday, Dec. 7

4:31 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers found a missing wallet in the Central Park Plaza parking lot and will hold onto the wallet until it is claimed.

10:53 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a suspicious man walking into a business in the 29000 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat Springs. The man was a deputy on foot.

12:15 p.m. A property owner in the 2700 block of Laurel Lane told officers she saw someone trespassing on her property. The person was gone when officers arrived.

3:39 p.m. A group of roommates in the 2000 block of Trollhaugen Court told officers they had not seen another roommate in several days and were worried. Officers contacted the roommate and discovered she had moved apartments without telling the former roommates.

4:11 p.m. Deputies received a call about a stolen package in the 44000 block of Routt County Road 44 in Steamboat Springs.

10:03 p.m. Officers received a call about a vehicle swerving at the corner of Elk River Road and Lincoln Avenue. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived.

Total incidents: 38

• Steamboat officers responded to 18 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.