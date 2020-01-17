Missing person: The Record for Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

1:24 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to the report of a missing person from a condo in the 2000 block of Village Drive.

12:16 p.m. There was a vehicle complaint at Central Park Plaza in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

2:12 p.m. Steamboat officers made a traffic stop just outside the high school in the 40 block of East Maple Street.

4:21 p.m. A person found property in the 1400 block of 13th Street at the Steamboat Springs Transit Center.

4:30 p.m. There was a report of a disturbance in the 700 block of Pine Street.

Total incidents: 37

Steamboat officers had 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

