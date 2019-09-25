 Missing person reported at school: The Record for Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 | SteamboatToday.com

Missing person reported at school: The Record for Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019

News | September 25, 2019

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019

12:12 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a suspicious incident at Spar Street and River Road. 

6:09 a.m. Officers received a report of a bear in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. 

7:35 a.m. Police were called about a theft in the 1800 block of Christie Drive. 

9:22 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a theft along Routt County Road 45Z. 

9:48 a.m. A crash with unknown injuries occurred at mile marker 10 along Colorado Highway 134 near Toponas. Deputies and Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded. 

4:10 p.m. Police received a report of a missing person from a school in the 39600 block of Amethyst Drive. 

6:01 p.m. Officers were called about a suspicious incident in the 3400 block of Sunburst Court. 

8:50 p.m. Police received a report of a disturbance in the 2600 block of West End Avenue. 

8:57 p.m. Officers were called about a suspicious incident in the 3300 block of Columbine Drive. 

Total incidents: 52

  • Steamboat officers had 32 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
  • Sheriff’s deputies had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
  • Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.
  • Yampa firefighters responded to one call for service.
  • West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

