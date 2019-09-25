Missing person reported at school: The Record for Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019

12:12 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a suspicious incident at Spar Street and River Road.

6:09 a.m. Officers received a report of a bear in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

7:35 a.m. Police were called about a theft in the 1800 block of Christie Drive.

9:22 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a theft along Routt County Road 45Z.

9:48 a.m. A crash with unknown injuries occurred at mile marker 10 along Colorado Highway 134 near Toponas. Deputies and Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded.

4:10 p.m. Police received a report of a missing person from a school in the 39600 block of Amethyst Drive.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

6:01 p.m. Officers were called about a suspicious incident in the 3400 block of Sunburst Court.

8:50 p.m. Police received a report of a disturbance in the 2600 block of West End Avenue.

8:57 p.m. Officers were called about a suspicious incident in the 3300 block of Columbine Drive.

Total incidents: 52

Steamboat officers had 32 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to two calls for service.

Yampa firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.