‘Missing’ man found in jail: The Record for Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
8:28 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a missing person report from a concerned father who had not heard from his son in several days. Deputies located the son in Grand County. He had not contacted his father because he was in jail.
9:04 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about the theft of money and car keys from an unspecified location in town.
9:10 a.m. Officers received a report of theft of prescription medication from a residence in the 400 block of Eighth Street.
12:40 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called about a boy who fainted at a hot springs along Routt County Road 36. He soon regained consciousness.
3:05 p.m. A woman ordered a rug online, but when the package arrived the rug was missing. She reported the incident to deputies, who are investigating the apparent theft.
5:02 p.m. A fraud victim contacted officers after providing their Social Security number and bank information to a scam caller.
6:02 p.m. Steamboat firefighters responded to a house fire in the 3400 block of Hiawatha Court. Residents were cooking on a barbecue grill when a grease fire erupted and spread to the house. The residents extinguished the flames before firefighters arrived. The incident caused minor damage to the outside of the home.
8:40 p.m. Police were called about loud music and talking coming from an alley at Ninth and Pine streets. Officers were unable to locate the noisemakers.
9:22 p.m. A pizza delivery driver called police. He was upset that some recent customers wanted to pay for their food with a credit card instead of cash.
10:32 p.m. A man allegedly left a bowling alley in the 2900 block of Riverside Plaza without paying for his tab and still wearing a pair of the business’ bowling shoes. Officers later located the suspect and arrested him on suspicion of larceny and violating a protection order.
Total incidents: 58
- Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Sheriff’s deputies had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat firefighters responded to six calls for service.
- North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
