‘Missing’ man found in jail: The Record for Monday, Aug. 12, 2019

Monday, Aug. 12, 2019

8:28 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a missing person report from a concerned father who had not heard from his son in several days. Deputies located the son in Grand County. He had not contacted his father because he was in jail.

9:04 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about the theft of money and car keys from an unspecified location in town.

9:10 a.m. Officers received a report of theft of prescription medication from a residence in the 400 block of Eighth Street.

12:40 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called about a boy who fainted at a hot springs along Routt County Road 36. He soon regained consciousness.

3:05 p.m. A woman ordered a rug online, but when the package arrived the rug was missing. She reported the incident to deputies, who are investigating the apparent theft.

5:02 p.m. A fraud victim contacted officers after providing their Social Security number and bank information to a scam caller.

6:02 p.m. Steamboat firefighters responded to a house fire in the 3400 block of Hiawatha Court. Residents were cooking on a barbecue grill when a grease fire erupted and spread to the house. The residents extinguished the flames before firefighters arrived. The incident caused minor damage to the outside of the home.

8:40 p.m. Police were called about loud music and talking coming from an alley at Ninth and Pine streets. Officers were unable to locate the noisemakers.

9:22 p.m. A pizza delivery driver called police. He was upset that some recent customers wanted to pay for their food with a credit card instead of cash.

10:32 p.m. A man allegedly left a bowling alley in the 2900 block of Riverside Plaza without paying for his tab and still wearing a pair of the business’ bowling shoes. Officers later located the suspect and arrested him on suspicion of larceny and violating a protection order.

Total incidents: 58

Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to six calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.