Missing iPad: The Record for Thursday, April 22

Thursday, April 22

8:30 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to ongoing reports of harassment in the 1300 block of Harwig Court.

9 a.m. Officers received a call about a missing iPad from an apartment in the 2000 block of Village Drive. Officers are investigating the incident.

4:58 p.m. Officers spotted a man throwing a ball to his dog without a leash in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers told the man he needed to put a leash on the dog.

7:27 p.m. Officers took a report from a woman who said her car was keyed while it was parked in a parking lot in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

8:28 p.m. Officers received a call about customers inside a gas station in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue refusing to wear masks. Officers asked the group to leave the business and they did.

Total incidents: 25

• Steamboat officers responded to 15 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to seven cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.