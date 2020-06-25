Missing Florida children found during traffic stop outside Steamboat
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A routine traffic stop west of Steamboat Springs on Wednesday resulted in the recovery of three missing children from Florida.
At approximately 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Colorado State Patrol troopers pulled over a white, transit-like bus with animals painted on its side, according a news release from State Patrol. The bus allegedly was impeding traffic and had no visible registration, the release said.
During the traffic stop, troopers found three children — ages 6, 4 and 1 — inside the bus. Their mother was the driver. All four of them had been reported missing out of Florida, and the children were deemed to be in danger, according to the release.
The Routt County Department of Human Services assisted and took the children into protective custody by court order, the release continued. The woman was taken to the hospital for an evaluation and treatment. No citations were issued, according to the release.
Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters also responded to the incident.
