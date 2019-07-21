Missing drunken man located at the hospital: The Record for Sat. July 20, 2019

Saturday, July 20, 2019

1:30 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report that a person could not find a teenage boy they were supposed to pick up in the 800 block of Majestic Circle. The boy was located safe.

4:23 a.m. Officers spoke to a person in a car behind the Steamboat Springs Transit Operations Center. They determined everything was okay.

8:50 a.m. A black bear was in a tree along the Yampa River Core Trail near Howelsen Hill. The bear eventually moved along. Officers responded to four other bear calls on Saturday.

12:35 p.m. A truck rolled coal on cyclists at Pine Grove Road and Lincoln Avenue. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

12:38 p.m. Animal control officers received a report of a dog in a hot vehicle in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square Drive. A Chihuahua had been locked in the car for a bit, and officers’ temperature readings in the car were around 100 degrees. Officers attempted to cool the dog down and contact the owner of the vehicle but, ultimately, used a tool to unlock the car and get the dog out. The owner was later reunited with the dog and received a citation for animal cruelty.

4:57 p.m. Routt County Sheriffs Office deputies received an animal complaint on the Spring Creek Trail.

5:05 p.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue responded to assist someone having an allergic reaction about a mile east of Dry Lake Campground on Buffalo Pass.

5:33 p.m. A family reported a 7-year-old child had been separated from the group while tubing the Yampa River. The family soon located the child.

6:07 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to assist a man who seemed intoxicated and had passed out near a playground at the Stockbridge Transit Center. He was transported to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center. At 10:51 p.m., the man’s friend called and reported that after tubing together earlier in the day, he went to the man’s house to talk to him, and he wasn’t home. He was concerned for the man, who he’d last seen at the Stockbridge Center. Officers informed the friend that the man was at the hospital.

9:12 p.m. Deputies arrested a person on suspicion of misdemeanor criminal mischief and child abuse.

9:58 p.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop near Dream Island Plaza and Lincoln Avenue. A person was arrested on suspicion of DUI, child abuse and driving under a revoked license, all misdemeanors. They also received a traffic citation for failing to secure a child.

10:07 p.m. Deputies and Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to an unknown injury motor vehicle crash near Routt County roads 212 and 16 near Oak Creek.

10:54 p.m. Officers arrested a person on suspicion of third-degree assault and harassment, both misdemeanors.

11:12 p.m. A man was seen sleeping on the side of the road near South Lincoln Avenue and Old Fish Creek Falls Road. The person reported he was wearing a white shirt with the word “sleep” on it. He was then seen walking eastbound on Lincoln Avenue. Officers were unable to locate the man.

Total incidents: 80

Steamboat officers had 59 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had nine cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.