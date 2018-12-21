Missing child: The Record for Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018

Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018

9:14 a.m. An older man who was not allowed at Bud Werner Memorial Library had entered the building. He was gone when Steamboat Springs Police Department officers arrived.

11:09 a.m. Routt County Sheriffs Office deputies were called to a reported disturbance at Strawberry Park Elementary School.

11:58 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue helped someone who was unconscious in the 44200 block of Routt County Road 36.

1:50 p.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a woman on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked driver’s license. She also received traffic citations for having an open alcoholic beverage container, weaving and driving with vision obstructed.

2:33 p.m. Officers received a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Mountain Village Circle. A man reported he had been in a fight with his roommate Wednesday evening. On Thursday, a property manager noticed window and screen damage in the unit.

3:03 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken man at Gondola Transit Center. Officers spoke to him. He had been drinking and planned to ride the bus home.

3:08 p.m. Steamboat firefighters helped someone with a head injury at Steamboat Springs High School.

3:18 p.m. Steamboat firefighters and police officers were called to Steamboat Resort for a report of a missing child. A six-year-old became separated from his mother. Resort staff found him and reunited the pair shortly after police were called.

4:09 p.m. An older man reportedly yelled at a woman and a child and chased them down the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue. It was the same man who was not allowed at the library earlier in the day. Officers were unable to locate him at first, but he later returned to the library, where he was issued a notice of trespass and arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

9 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious woman walking without shoes on Burgess Creek Road toward Mount Werner Circle. They were unable to locate the woman.

10:42 p.m. A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after she reportedly hit a snow bank while driving into a parking lot in the 3100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 51

Steamboat police had 29 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

The Routt County Sheriff's Office had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 10 calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.