Missing cellphone: The Record for Monday, Dec. 28

Monday, Dec. 28

12:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a verbal dispute between neighbors in the 1000 block of Pine Grove Road. Officers mediated the dispute.

8:44 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a man yelling at people and playing loud music outside of a business in the 500 block of Marketplace Plaza. Officers contacted the man, and he agreed to leave.

9:55 a.m. Officers were called to an intoxicated man causing a scene in the 2000 block of Mount Werner Road. The man agreed to leave.

10:12 a.m. Officers received a call about property being stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1000 block of Central Park Drive. Officers are investigating.

12:11 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a missing cellphone on Buffalo Pass. Deputies are holding the cellphone until its owner claims it.

3:08 p.m. Deputies responded to a vehicle stuck in a ditch on Routt County Road 14 in Steamboat Springs and were able to help the driver get out of the ditch.

3:55 p.m. Officers responded to a report of people not wearing masks inside a business in the 1000 block of Medicine Springs Drive.

8:15 p.m. Deputies responded to a non-injury car crash in which a vehicle slid off the road in the fourth block of Routt County Road 36 in Steamboat.

9:33 p.m. Officers cited a driver for reckless driving inside a parking lot in the 37000 block of Amethyst Drive in Steamboat.

Total incidents: 55

• Steamboat officers responded to 32 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.