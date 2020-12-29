Missing cellphone: The Record for Monday, Dec. 28
Monday, Dec. 28
12:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a verbal dispute between neighbors in the 1000 block of Pine Grove Road. Officers mediated the dispute.
8:44 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a man yelling at people and playing loud music outside of a business in the 500 block of Marketplace Plaza. Officers contacted the man, and he agreed to leave.
9:55 a.m. Officers were called to an intoxicated man causing a scene in the 2000 block of Mount Werner Road. The man agreed to leave.
10:12 a.m. Officers received a call about property being stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1000 block of Central Park Drive. Officers are investigating.
12:11 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a missing cellphone on Buffalo Pass. Deputies are holding the cellphone until its owner claims it.
3:08 p.m. Deputies responded to a vehicle stuck in a ditch on Routt County Road 14 in Steamboat Springs and were able to help the driver get out of the ditch.
3:55 p.m. Officers responded to a report of people not wearing masks inside a business in the 1000 block of Medicine Springs Drive.
8:15 p.m. Deputies responded to a non-injury car crash in which a vehicle slid off the road in the fourth block of Routt County Road 36 in Steamboat.
9:33 p.m. Officers cited a driver for reckless driving inside a parking lot in the 37000 block of Amethyst Drive in Steamboat.
Total incidents: 55
• Steamboat officers responded to 32 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
