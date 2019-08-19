Missing boy found looking for a missing dog: The Record for Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019

Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019

12:50 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of harassment in the 2000 block of Snow Bowl Plaza.

1:38 a.m. A person was asked to leave a bar in the 700 block of Yampa Street and attempted to re-enter the bar. A bouncer later found the person in the patio of the bar. Officers gave the person a trespass warning.

2:18 a.m. Officers talked to a drunken man who said he couldn’t find his way home near 11th and Yampa streets. When he started puking, Steamboat Fire Rescue medics checked on him. Officers figured out his address and gave him a courtesy ride home, where he was released to a sober friend.

2:48 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue medics were called to assist someone who had a traumatic injury in the 300 block of Old Fish Creek Falls Road.

3:48 a.m. A person reported their friend who was visiting from Fort Collins hadn’t been seen in awhile. They were last seen near Fifth and Oak streets and didn’t have a phone on them. The friend’s hotel later contacted officers and told them the person had returned to the hotel.

7:51 a.m. Steamboat and North Routt Fire Protection District medics were called to assist someone who had a seizure in the 26800 block of Neptune Place in Clark.

7:52 a.m. A family called in to report that their 9-year-old son hadn’t been seen for some time at their home in the 2500 block of Flat Tops Court. The family dog had escaped, and he had gone looking for the dog. The boy was soon found near Gondola Square.

11:27 a.m. The presence of a bear created a stir Rich Weiss Park. People were getting too close to a black bear, which had run up a tree.

1:36 p.m. Officers were called to a report of an animal bite at the fire station in the 800 block of Yampa Street.

2:45 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Lincoln Street in Yampa.

3:05 p.m. Officers were called to a report of harassment in the 3328 block of Apres Ski Way.

3:14 p.m. A person who had stayed at a hotel in the 3100 block of South Lincoln Ave. returned to the hotel upset about a charge and became “aggressive and vulgar” with an employee. He left before officers arrived.

4:47 p.m. Deputies were called to a report of threats at the Hayden Cemetery.

5:54 p.m. A person fell from a bike and broke their collar bone at Bear River Skate Park.

6:19 p.m. A person reported that a strange man had come to their home in the 2600 block of Riverside Drive asking for a resident of the house and trying to get inside. The incident had happened hours earlier, and officers could not locate the strange man.

6:26 p.m. Officers spoke to a drunken woman in Eagle Scout Park. She was waiting on a sober friend, who had told her to wait at the park while she walked to go get the car. The friend picked her up, and everything was OK.

7:40 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a suspicious person near South Lincoln Avenue and Old Fish Creek Falls Road.

9:31 p.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to a reported structure fire in the 23100 block of Schussmark Trail.

11:07 p.m. A drunken woman became upset when staff at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle refused to serve her. Officers arrived and mediated the situation.

Total incidents: 60

Steamboat officers had 33 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 15 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.