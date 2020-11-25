Missing bicycle: The Record for Wednesday, Nov. 24

Wednesday, Nov. 24

4:14 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a woman crying inside a business in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers arrived at the business but could not locate her.

7:07 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a complaint about a vehicle in the 106 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Hayden.

7:37 a.m. A homeowner asked officers to check on his house in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue because he believed someone was sleeping in it. Officers located a transient man sleeping in the house and issued him a warning for trespassing.

8:12 a.m. Deputies received a complaint about an animal in the road in the fourth block of Routt County Road 27 in Oak Creek.

10:25 a.m. Officers received a call about employees in an office in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue not following social distancing guidelines.

2:48 p.m. Officers collected a missing bicycle in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

3:25 p.m. Officers received a call about a business in the 2300 block of Lincoln Avenue not requiring its employees to wear masks.

9:43 p.m. Officers received a report about minors throwing a party in the 900 block of Douglas Street. When officers arrived, no one was in the residence but they did see evidence of a party.

Total incidents: 39

• Steamboat officers responded to 19 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to eight cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.