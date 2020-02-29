Misplaced anger over lost gloves: The Record for Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

1:54 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers investigated a suspicious vehicle parked at the Howelsen Hill Lodge.

10:36 a.m. Police received a call from a restaurant owner in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square. A customer said she was going to post a negative online review of the restaurant because she had lost a pair of gloves there. Officers documented the incident but could not take any action.

10:44 a.m. Police were called about a car window that broke due to fallen ice that a snow removal company had dislodged from a roof in the 1200 block of Eagle Glen Drive. The company agreed to pay for the damage and the matter was settled.

11:23 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist someone experiencing chest pain at a restaurant in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

1:37 p.m. Police were called about a man who was barred from a business but returned anyway in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Officers issued the man a court summons for trespassing.

6:10 p.m. A parent called police to report harassing text messages the parent’s children had received over social media. Officers are investigating the incident.

6:56 p.m. Yampa Valley Regional Airport firefighters received a report of a vehicle fire at the airport.

7:42 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of fraud from the 6000 block of Homesteader Lane in Hayden.

Total incidents: 40

Steamboat officers had 26 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had five cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Yampa Valley Regional Airport firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.