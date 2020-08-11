Mischievous pool party: The Record for Monday, Aug. 10, 2020

Monday, Aug. 10, 2020

10:12 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of harassment regarding an ongoing dispute between neighbors at a mobile home park in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

10:53 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of criminal mischief regarding a party in the Big Red Park area. During the party, someone threw a log and damaged a vehicle.

11:14 a.m. Deputies received another report of criminal mischief, this time in the 26400 block of Hidden Mesa Drive in Oak Creek. Residents came home to find their garbage can in a nearby creek. The residents suspected troublesome kids were to blame.

8 p.m. Police were called about people being too loud in a pool at a condominium complex in the 2900 block of Mountaineer Circle.

8:52 p.m. Police were called about the same group of people in the pool area of a condominium complex in the 2900 block of Mountaineer Circle. This time, they were jumping on the cover of a hot tub. Employees requested that officers kick them out. The people were gone by the time police arrived.

9:11 p.m. Police pulled over a driver at Whistler and Walton Creek roads. Officers issued the man a court summons on suspicion of driving under the influence. Due to COVID-19 protocols, officers gave the man a courtesy ride home instead of taking him to jail.

10:35 p.m. Police were called about a bear trying to get into a dumpster in the 300 block of Seventh Street.

10:51 p.m. Police received a noise complaint regarding loud music in the 500 block of Harms Court.

Total incidents: 52

Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s Office deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.