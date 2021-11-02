Mischief on Pine Grove: The Record for Monday, Nov. 1

Monday, Nov. 1, 2021

3:01 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a suspicious incident in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road.

3:04 a.m. Steamboat officers were called to the 2000 block of Montview Lane after receiving a report of trespassing.

6:06 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the scene of a vehicle collision near mile marker 7 of Routt County Road 33.

11:53 a.m. Steamboat officers were called to the corner of Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue to take a report following a hit-and-run vehicle collision.

3:45 p.m. Officers investigated a report of criminal mischief in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.

4:04 p.m. Officers were called about a suspicious person near the corner of Angels View Way and Twilight Lane.

6:41 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were called to help some hunters who were overdue on Bureau of Land Management property near Routt County Road 62 north of Clark.

Total incidents: 47

• Steamboat officers responded to 29 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Search and Rescue volunteers responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

