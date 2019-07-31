Minors cited for stealing alcohol: The Record for Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

12:27 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear eating trash out of a dumpster in the 800 block of Majestic Circle.

9:17 a.m. An employee called police to report the theft of about $10,000 in cash from a business in the 3500 block of Duckels Court.

11:24 a.m. Police responded to a report of a theft at a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Employees accused two minors of stealing alcohol. Officers contacted the minors and charged them with theft and underage possession of alcohol.

12:13 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters treated a man who rolled his car while trying to pass drivers at mile marker 147 along U.S. Highway 40 on Rabbit Ears Pass. The man was flown to a hospital in Denver in critical condition.

2:47 p.m. Officers were called about an intoxicated woman causing a disturbance at a business in the 2500 block of South Copper Frontage.

5:20 p.m. The same woman reportedly caused another disturbance at a business in the 1800 block of Lincoln Avenue. She was screaming and cussing, and officers tried to calm her down.

5:46 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a head-on collision with multiple injuries at mile marker 115 along U.S. Highway 40 near Hayden. One driver was taken to the hospital and later charged with reckless driving. The other driver had minor lacerations and refused treatment.

7:53 p.m. A caller reported the theft of a chainsaw from a residence in the 900 block of Mountain Village Drive.

8:42 p.m. Police were called about people skateboarding and impeding traffic at a parking lot in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

10:57 p.m. Guests at a hotel in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue called police after seeing a bear outside their window.

Total incidents: 75

Steamboat officers had 48 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 17 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

