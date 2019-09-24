Miner injured at Twentymile coal mine

Coal piles up at Twentymile Mine near Oak Creek in this file photo.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A miner was injured at Peabody Energy’s Twentymile Mine in Routt County on Sept. 16.

Peabody spokesperson Charlene Murdock confirmed in an email to Steamboat Pilot & Today that a miner was involved in an incident last Monday with a continuous miner, which is a piece of equipment that cuts an entry into the coal seam.

“At Peabody, safety is our number one value and the safety and well-being of all our employees is always our first priority,” Murdock wrote. “The Mine Safety and Health Administration was notified, and an investigation is ongoing.”

Incident logs show the Steamboat Springs Police Department was attached to a call regarding a 20-year-old male suffering breathing difficulties at the mine Sept. 16, though Police Chief Cory Christensen said his department did not respond to the incident, which is outside of its jurisdiction.

Information about the incident was not yet available within the Mine Safety and Health Administration’s accident database. The Pilot & Today attempted to contact the administration’s regional public affairs office but received no response.

The newspaper has also filed a Freedom of Information Act request to the agency seeking more information about the incident.

According to data from the Mine Safety and Health Administration, it’s the third incident at the mine this year. In June, a miner slipped on a puddle, sustaining a shoulder injury. In May, another employee rolled their ankle on a piece of coal.

In 2018, there were 18 incidents where employees were injured at the mine. Ten resulted in days away from work, ranging from accidents that involved fractured bones, pinched fingers and lacerations.

