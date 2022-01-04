Mind Springs Health CEO resigns effective immediately

Sharon Raggio, former CEO of Mind Springs Health



Mind Springs Health CEO and President Sharon Raggio’s resigned Tuesday, Jan. 4.

According to Mind Springs Health, Chief Financial Officer Doug Pattison was appointed interim CEO after the board accepted Raggio’s resignation.

He will serve in that role while the Mind Springs Health board searches for a permanent replacement.

The nonprofit Community Mental Health Center provides behavioral health services in a 10-county region that includes Routt County.

According to Mind Springs, Raggio has overseen Mind Springs Health for nearly 14 years and announced last fall that she planned to retire in June 2022.

The resignation comes after an investigative reporting series from the Colorado News Collaborative about how the mental health safety net is failing too many Coloradans. In a Tuesday morning email blast, Raggio explained her reasons for resigning and referenced the coverage.

“My primary focus during my tenure here at Mind Springs Health has always been to ensure that our clients receive quality care,” Raggio wrote in the statement. “In the wake of recent media attention, I feel that my continued presence within the organization may act as a distraction from our core mission of delivering exceptional mental health and addiction recovery care to the communities we serve. Therefore, I made the difficult decision to resign from my position now rather than waiting for my planned retirement in June.”