Mind Springs Health announces death of Program Director Gina Toothaker

Community members were shocked by news of the Saturday morning, Nov. 12, death of counselor Gina Toothaker, the program director at Minds Springs Health in Steamboat Springs and Walden and an active longtime volunteer with nonprofit Steamboat Dance Theatre.

Stephanie Keister, public information officer for Mind Springs Health & West Springs Hospital based in Grand Junction announced Toothaker’s death to community partners this weekend. The 58-year-old was diagnosed only two weeks prior with an aggressive form of cancer, Keister said.

“It is with profound sadness that we inform you all of the passing of our dear colleague, Gina Toothaker. The style and grace she learned as a dancer came through in her professional life as well, as she led the Steamboat Springs and Walden offices with compassion, empathy and joy,” according to a statement from Mind Springs. “She was well-respected and admired by not only her staff in the Steamboat Springs/Walden offices but the community at large.”

A resident of Steamboat Springs, Toothaker worked for Mind Springs Health for more than 27 years, starting as a clinical supervisor at Colorado West Regional Mental Health in Craig from May 1995 to December 2003. She served as a Mind Springs program director since January 2004.

Toothaker also was known for her contributions to Steamboat Dance Theatre for almost 37 years since January 1986 as a board member, choreographer, dancer and former producer. She also was a volunteer, presenter or advisory board member for such groups as Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide, It Takes Courage, Grand Futures Prevention Coalition and Rx Drug Task Force.

Toothaker earned a master’s degree in counseling psychology and counselor education from the University of Colorado Denver in 1994. She is survived by her husband, Michael, and a son and daughter.

Keister said Mind Springs is welcoming community members’ submissions of comments, thoughts and memories of Toothaker via email at skeister@mindspringshealth.org .

Mind Springs’ Operations Manager Tom Gangel of Steamboat will step in to oversee the supervision of the Steamboat and Walden offices.

